Giolito, Fried, Flaherty exceed high school dreams

Not only did Lucas Giolito make his second straight Opening Day start for the White Sox Thursday night, he helped his high school make history.

Earlier Thursday, Max Fried started for the Braves and Jack Flaherty got the ball for the Cardinals.

Giolito, Fried and Flaherty were teammates at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles.

"I think one of the cool things is the fact that was the kind of stuff we were talking about back when we were 15, 16, 17 years old," Giolito said. "We're going to be in the big leagues, we're going to be starting games. I don't know if we ever had a specific conversation about all starting on Opening Day.

"We were probably talking a lot about wouldn't it be so cool if we were on the same team. It's definitely a very weird thing and a very awesome thing to be a part of that. I don't know if that'll ever happen again in pro sports, something like that, at least hopefully we're all starting Opening Days for the rest of our careers."

Ethan Katz, the trio's coach at Harvard-Westlake High School, is the Sox's new pitching coach this season.