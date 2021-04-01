Collins excited about getting first Opening Day start for Sox, better opportunity

When the White Sox selected Zack Collins with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft, they expected him to be an impact player.

Collins appeared in 36 games over the last two seasons, but the at-bats were scattered and the numbers (.167/.286/.314, 3 HR, 12 RBI) far from impressive.

Looking for a better opportunity this season, the 26-year-old catcher made his first Opening Day start Thursday as the Sox's designated hitter.

"I think it's huge," Collins said. "I think I'll definitely be able to see my true self. From the time I started playing baseball I've always been an everyday guy, through college (Miami, Fla.), through my first couple of years in professional baseball. I'm used to that everyday role and obviously it's a little tough for me sporadically getting at-bats before. Now if I get more consistent at-bats I think I'll do a lot better."

To celebrate his first Opening Day start, Collins said his father Pat is getting a tattoo of the Sox's lineup vs. the Angels.

"He already has a huge tattoo on his arm of me catching, so it's pretty cool," Collins said. "He got that when I got called up in '19 and now I guess my first Opening Day start. I guess it's pretty meaningful for him and obviously it's extremely meaningful for me."