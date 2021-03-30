Girls volleyball: Barrington knocks off defending MSL West champ Fremd

Talk about doubling your fun.

The Barrington girls volleyball team completed quite a Mid-Suburban League double on Tuesday night in Palatine.

One night after defeating defending MSL East champ Hersey in three sets, the Fillies came right back with a three-set decision over the defending West champion Fremd.

Led by season-high kill total by super sophomores Jessica Horwath (14) and Campbell Paris (13), Barrington rallied from a 13-11 deficit in the third set en route to a 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 triumph to raise its record to 7-1 and 5-0 in the MSL West.

Amelia Sigaev set Horwath for her 14th kill and a 24-21 lead in the decisive set before freshman Jenna Meitzler (8 kills) and senior Christina Copertino went up for a double block which resulted in the final point of the match.

Sigaev and Felicia Guagliardo engineered the Fillies' 6-2 offense. They are two of six seniors listed on coach Michelle Jakubowski's varsity roster of 22 girls.

"We have a lot of underclassmen and they're super good at putting the ball away, finding spots on the court that are open and helping us win matches," Sigaev said. "We are super excited because as seniors this is our last shot to get to that end goal of being champions. Winning the MSL title is our goal this season so this was a step in the right direction."

"Conference is the state championship this season," Jakubowski said. "It's all we have (due to COVID-19 shortened season) so we're going to do everything in our power to make sure we are in it."

The Fillies' power showed in Set 1 as freshman Sarah Jensen served an ace to make it 23-19 before kills by Paris and freshman Hope Regas ended it.

Fremd (2-2, 2-2) gained a 10-7 lead in Set 2 on an ace from junior standout Rylen Reid. Leading 22-19, Claudia Wala served the final 3 points of the set. She put down one herself and got one from Reid and then an ace to end it.

"Obviously, Barrington has a fantastic program and we knew we were going to have a great match," said Fremd coach Curt Pinley. "I thought it was a good back and forth match. They stretched it out in the third set and we just couldn't make up that 2 or 3-point deficit and that was really the difference."

Reid finished with 16 kills while Rian Baker had 7 along with 27 assists and 2 aces. Deme Yianas and Sarah Graham each served 3 aces while Izzy Segoviano had 10 digs.

"We've had some kids missing and Monday was the first time we were back together," Pinley said "It's kind of tough because in the meantime Barrington had played some quality teams like Huntley and Hersey. We'll get better as the season progresses."

Barrington hopes to continue forward to a championship.

"We played with a lot of heart," Jakubowski said. "This is probably the hardest working team I've had. These girls are just not willing to give up and I'm super proud of them."