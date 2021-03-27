Blackhawks hope to get some fans in United Center soon

Fans arrive at United Center before Game 6 of a playoff series between the Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on April 23, 2016, in Chicago. With pandemic numbers improving, the Blackhawks are hoping a fraction of fans will be able to return to the stadium. AP File photo

There are rumblings that before the season is over the Blackhawks and Bulls will be able to allowed to have fans at the United Center.

If it happens, the Hawks would join a host of other United States-based franchises allowing fans in limited capacity. One of those teams is Nashville, which played at the United Center on Saturday. The Predators are allowing 15% of their 17,500-seat facility to be filled.

Dallas (30%) and Arizona, Florida and Columbus (25%) have the highest percentage of their stadiums full. According to novacapsfans.com, the Avs will start hosting fans April 2 and the Wild on April 5.

"Hopefully they can get some fans in the building like other buildings," said Hawks defenseman Duncan Keith. "It'd be nice. See how that goes. You definitely notice a drop in the building's energy when there's no fans.

"Even if there's only 2,000 or 5,000 or whatever it is, it makes a difference. For sure."

The Cubs and White Sox will welcome fans when their seasons begin this week. Each team can fill 20% of their stadium.

Two issues exist for the Bulls and Hawks, one of which is obviously that they play indoors. The other is that many of the UC parking lots are currently being used as COVID vaccination sites.

No matter what happens, Keith just hopes the UC can be filled to capacity next fall.

"Well I hope everything's back to normal for next season," Keith said. "It'd be nice to get back to normalcy sooner than later, for sure."

Mitchell sent to Rockford:

Ian Mitchell, who had 2 goals and 2 assists in 32 games for the Hawks, was assigned to Rockford on Saturday. Nicolas Beaudin took Mitchell's place in the Hawks' lineup during a 3-1 loss to Nashville. Mitchell, meanwhile, played in Rockford's 6-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves in Hoffman Estates.

"He's a young player," Colliton said of Mitchell. "He's getting better, but we also have a couple other young defensemen we'd like to get in too. So he's had a pretty good run. He's played most nights with us.

"But playing in Rockford is a good situation as well to keep gaining confidence. We'll take it a day at a time."

Lucas Carlsson, Wyatt Kalynuk, Reese Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle were also reassigned to the IceHogs. Johnson scored the IceHogs' final goal against the Wolves. Brandon Pirri, Mikael Hakkarainen and D-man Alec Regula were reassigned to the taxi squad.

Slap shots:

Filipp Forsberg, Nashville's leading scorer, did not play Saturday. He's out with an upper-body injury. ... Pius Suter, who scored the Hawks' only goal against Nashville, has scored in three straight games. The rookie has 11 goals on the season.