 

Blackhawks not expecting forward Kirby Dach to play this weekend

  • Blackhawks center Kirby Dach is not expected to play in weekend games against Nashville.

    Blackhawks center Kirby Dach is not expected to play in weekend games against Nashville. Associated Press

 
John Dietz
 
 
Updated 3/26/2021 1:30 PM

Although Jeremy Colliton wouldn't completely rule out Kirby Dach in the Blackhawks' back-to-back games with Nashville this weekend, it does not appear the second-year forward will be able to go.

"Still taking it day to day," Colliton said. "I know you guys ask me this question every day hoping for a different answer. I don't expect you'll get one."

 

Colliton said that conditioning is one factor in Dach being able to return from a fractured wrist, but so are a number of other factors, including getting his hands and touch back, and feeling confident in taking and giving contact.

"We just want to get him to the point where he's feeling like he's ready to run someone over," Colliton said. "Then we'll know."

After facing the Predators, the Hawks host Carolina Tuesday and Thursday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 