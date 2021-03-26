Blackhawks not expecting forward Kirby Dach to play this weekend

Blackhawks center Kirby Dach is not expected to play in weekend games against Nashville. Associated Press

Although Jeremy Colliton wouldn't completely rule out Kirby Dach in the Blackhawks' back-to-back games with Nashville this weekend, it does not appear the second-year forward will be able to go.

"Still taking it day to day," Colliton said. "I know you guys ask me this question every day hoping for a different answer. I don't expect you'll get one."

Colliton said that conditioning is one factor in Dach being able to return from a fractured wrist, but so are a number of other factors, including getting his hands and touch back, and feeling confident in taking and giving contact.

"We just want to get him to the point where he's feeling like he's ready to run someone over," Colliton said. "Then we'll know."

After facing the Predators, the Hawks host Carolina Tuesday and Thursday.