White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez to undergo surgery, sidelined five to six months

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez will require surgery to repair a ruptured left pectoral tendon, General Manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.

Hahn said the recovery period from the injury is five to six months.

"Obviously, a difficult loss for us. An important part of our offense, and one that was a bit of a shock to the system."

However, Hahn added, "If there is one area of this team that can withstand a significant blow, it can arguably be on the offense side of things."

Hahn left open the possibility Jimenez could return to the team in either August or September.

Jimenez hurt his shoulder chasing a home run by Sean Murphy in the second inning of Wednesday's loss to Oakland. The injury occurred when he reached over the fence with his glove hand.