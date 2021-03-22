Dach a full participant at Blackhawks practice

Kirby Dach practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday as he continues to work his way back from a fractured wrist.

The second-year center went through all the drills during the 30-minute session, then spent more time on Fifth Third Arena's alternate rink working on net-front situations with Matthew Highmore, Lucas Wallmark and Ian Mitchell.

"We keep giving him more and more, and that's encouraging," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "No reason to think there'll be any setbacks. We just keep pushing him and we'll see (about a return date)."

Dach likely will slot back into his customary center position, although he may not take every faceoff. Dach injured his wrist in December while playing for Canada in World Juniors.

"One of the things that makes him most valuable is his play in the middle, his play down low, his play defensively and his ability to push the pace from goal line to goal line," Colliton said. "Whether he takes all the faceoffs, we'll see. He didn't necessarily take all (of them) last year. We'll also see how the team does look when he comes back. That typically is part of what you consider when building a lineup."

The Hawks begin a six-game homestand with back-to-back games against Florida (20-7-4) Tuesday and Thursday.