Fuller to sign with Denver, per report

The Bears have officially released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller. The move indicates that the Bears couldn't find a partner in a trade for Fuller.

The 2018 All-Pro performer didn't last long on the market. Fuller is signing a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move reunites Fuller with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the head coach in Denver. Cutting Fuller saved the Bears approximately $11 million in salary cap space in 2021, but left the team with a major hole at cornerback.

The Bears officially signed free agent cornerback Desmond Trufant on Saturday. Trufant is an eight-year veteran who spent last season with Detroit.