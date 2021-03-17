Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears quarterback journey not close to being over

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands off during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

It is easy to understand the angst, disappointment and even dread Bears fans are feeling.

But it's important to note those same fans allowing themselves to believe something that was never going to happen, that the Bears might acquire either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, created the majority of those feelings.

The Bears took a real run at Wilson. Predictably, they failed. Now the most vocal fans are ready to have Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy ridden out of town.

It's not on Pace and Nagy that neither Wilson nor Watson was ever actually available, and if you're now disappointed you have no one to blame but yourself.

If the focus of your anger, however, is that Andy Dalton will now don the NFL's most classic uni and take Mitch Trubisky's seat in the quarterback room, you have a legitimate gripe.

But take heart, Dalton doubters, there is no way the Bears are done working on the quarterback position for this season.

For starters, the premise that Dalton already has been penciled in as the starter on opening day is totally false and based on nothing but the same kind of wild speculation that had the Bears landing Watson or Wilson.

Nick Foles was faced with no end of unusual and unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 in 2020. He is far more familiar with and experienced in Nagy's system, and there has to be a competition for the job if both are still here at the end of July.

Their combined cap hit this year, about $16.6 million is just 60% or 70% of what one quality starter would be.

The Bears didn't spend the last two months basing a 2021 plan that had Dalton as the best answer to the team's long-standing annual dilemma over the quarterback position.

They signed him because they never had any intention of bringing back Trubisky -- we'll debate the efficacy of that decision another time -- and while they were dithering over Wilson their other reasonable options, including Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett, were rapidly becoming unavailable.

In fact, when they pulled the trigger on Dalton more than anything it was because their choice had basically come down to him or Mitch, for them no choice at all.

I am solidly on the fence as to whether Pace and Nagy will be a failed general manager and failed head coach in the next year or two, but they are not naive enough to believe they had an improved football team or were good enough at quarterback to compete at the highest level when free agency and the 2021 league year began Wednesday.

My gut is telling me that, as much as I hate the idea, they are preparing to make a move in the draft to get the signalcaller of their dreams in the first round if additional trips to the market over the next six weeks don't bear fruit.

First there are phone calls to be made to the 49ers and Raiders about Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.

None are likely to attain Wilson or Watson chops but all are upgrades with much higher ceilings at this point than Foles or Dalton. They would come much cheaper than the two former options, and either team likely would want either Dalton or Foles in the deal.

In fact, the 49ers were rumored to be the Bears' stiffest competition for Dalton.

While I still don't see it happening, there also is the possibility that Wilson does get dealt after June 1. The Bears would be the front-runner if that happened, and Seattle would want one of the vets at least as a bridge.

If they are unable to trade for a vet, are Pace and Nagy willing to bet their jobs with only Dalton and Foles as insurance?

Minimally they likely will hedge their bets by making a glitzy first-round draft move for a youngster who will need at least two years to arrive and might at least buy them an extra year.

Take heart, Bears fans, it still doesn't seem likely to end well, but this Bears QB journey isn't close to over yet.

• Twitter: @Hub_Arkush