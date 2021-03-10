How fans can get tickets to Cubs, White Sox games

Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers players line up for the National Anthem before the start of the 2017 home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Daily herald file photo

Here's the early information for getting tickets to games at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

Cubs

Season ticket holders get the first crack at the 8,274 seats available for each game at Wrigley at the start of the season.

The general public can try getting tickets beginning March 15, and the Cubs are offering the "Return to Wrigley Presale Access Program," where fans can register for random ticket drawings.

Winners will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets on March 23, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public the following day.

Check out cubs.com for more information.

White Sox

Like the Cubs, season ticket holders are getting priority access for the 8,122 seats available at Guaranteed Rate Field. They will be sold in pods of 1-to-6 tickets.

Single game tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date, based on availability.

Giveaways and season-long promotions, including postgame fireworks and $1 hot dog Wednesdays, are postponed until further notice.

Check out whitesox.com for more information.