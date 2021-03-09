Kane has family, Toews on his mind looking forward to 1,000th game

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane celebrates his 400th career goal after the team defeated the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 28 at the United Center. Associated Press

Where has the time gone?

That was Patrick Kane's first thought when asked to reflect upon the fact he was about to play in his 1,000th regular-season game in the NHL when the Blackhawks played Tuesday at Dallas.

"I guess it's crazy that you get to 1,000 so quickly," said Kane, who at 32 years, 110 days will eclipse Brent Seabrook as the youngest Hawk to achieve this feat. "It seems like yesterday I was just starting in the league or playing for the London Knights. So, it's amazing to get to this number. I feel very fortunate to play in the league this long and for this many games."

This milestone would have been reached against Tampa Bay at the United Center Sunday, if not for the cancellation of a game at Carolina in February. Had that been the case, Kane said his family would have attended.

"So disappointed we weren't home," Kane said. "My sisters were going to come down, too."

This makes three straight milestones Kane's family has missed -- his 1,000th point, his 400th goal and his 1,000th game. It's not easy on the Hawks' superstar, who had his dad at every home game during the 2018-19 campaign.

"My parents helped me get into hockey, and my mom and dad and three sisters sacrificed a lot for me to play when I was younger." Kane said. "(I'd be) playing games and looking up into the crowd and seeing my sisters doing their homework.

Lately they come to a lot of games. Unfortunately they've missed some cool milestones. ... I'm always thinking of them. They've been to so many games and given me so much great support over the years."

Kane had a tough time picking out a favorite game from his previous 999. He rattled off a few, though, including:

• His NHL debut on October 4, 2007, a game the Hawks lost 1-0.

• His first contest at the United Center when the Hawks won in a shootout over Detroit.

• A 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on October 12, 2009, a game the Flames led 5-0 after 11:43. Kane had a goal and an assist, and Seabrook on it 26 seconds into OT. "That's when we were kind of turning the corner as an organization," Kane said. "That was a big, exciting game for us."

• Any game at his hometown of Buffalo.

Kane was also asked what it's like to go through this season and achieve these feats without his good friend, teammate and captain Jonathan Toews.

""Yeah, I've talked to him quite a bit throughout the season," Kane said. "He's always been one of the first ones to congratulate me or check in on a team.

"Obviously we wish he was here, no doubt. He's a great player, great leader. Just a big presence to have around for the team and in the locker room. Sometimes things are a little bit more important than hockey and you have to be feeling right.

"We just reiterate that we wish him the best and hopefully he'll be back soon."