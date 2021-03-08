Cubs, White Sox getting fans back this season

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday the Cubs and Sox have been approved to fill 20% of the their ballparks when the season begins next month. Daily Herald File Photo

Major League Baseball was able to squeeze in a 60-game season and expanded playoffs last year. Under the considerable cloud of COVID-19, it was quite an accomplishment.

But something was missing.

"I missed out on the fans quite a number of times last year," White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. "I know that early in the season last year, like Opening Day and those first couple weeks, it was a little bizarre."

Sox and Cubs players gradually adjusted to having no fans in the stands in 2020, and they got used to performing in front of piped-in crowd noise.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday delivered some welcome news -- fans can attend games at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field in reduced numbers this season.

The Cubs and White Sox have been approved to fill 20% of their stadiums' capacity at the start of the year, with the hope crowd sizes can increase as the season moves on.

"As a die-hard sports fan myself, I'm personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season," Lightfoot said.

"We're able to do that thanks to the commitment of our city's two great baseball franchises who continue to work in close partnership with Chicago's public health officials to find solutions that are not only safe, but offer a path forward toward safely increasing stadium capacity as we move closer into our COVID-19 recovery."