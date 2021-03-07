Blackhawks watch 3-0 evaporate, lose 6-3 to Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) trips Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Chicago. Associated PRess

The Blackhawks blew a 3-0 lead and lost 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center on Sunday.

The Hawks, who went up on goals by Philipp Kurashev, Mattias Janmark and Pius Suter, surrendered the lead in less than five minutes and fell behind on Yanni Gourde's goal at 16:55 of the second period.

The Lightning made it 5-3 moments after Wyatt Kalynuk -- who was making his NHL debut for the Hawks -- turned the puck over in the defensive zone.

Connor Murphy was given a match penalty for hitting Erik Cernak in the head at 9:27 of the second.

Tampa Bay, which improved to 17-4-2, went 4-for-5 on the power play. The Hawks fell to 13-8-5 but did manage to earn 3 standings points during their three-game series with the defending champs.

Kurashev opened the scoring at 10:51 of the first with his sixth goal of the season. Janmark (8) followed by batting in a pass from Dominik Kubalik at 15:34, and Suter scored his eighth of the season at 3:11 of the second.

The Lightning then woke up, striking twice in 23 seconds as Ondrej Palat scored at 3:51 of the second and Gourde scored at 4:14.

The Hawks will begin a six-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday.