Seabrooks' career over as Blackhawks defenseman goes on long-term injured reserve

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook scored the game-winner in the first overtime of Game 4 in the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals in Boston. Associated Press

As last summer's pre-playoff training camp came to an end, Brent Seabrook was adamant that he'd return this season and be a force on the Blackhawks' blue line.

The three-time Stanley Cup champ never wavered in this belief, predicting that -- if given the chance -- he "would live up to expectations and exceed them."

Yet, that day will never come as Seabrook -- who was placed on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury -- announced in a statement that he is done playing hockey.

"I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks," Seabrook said. "It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love.

"After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family. The love and support of my wife, Dayna, and my kids, Carter, Kenzie and Dylan has meant everything to me. My parents, Gary and Suzanne, and my brother Keith, have been behind me every step of the way and are my foundation."

Friday's developments weren't really all that surprising, considering how short coach Jeremy Colliton has been when asked about Seabrook's progress.

But go back to the summer when Seabrook, who underwent three surgeries last season, skated with the team as they prepared to travel to the Edmonton bubble.

After it was decided he wouldn't accompany his teammates, Seabrook spoke with the media for nearly 20 minutes. He talked about the difficult road to recovery from the surgeries but also was adamant about wanting to contribute at the highest level again.

"I still think that I'm one of the best defensemen in this locker room," Seabrook said. "If given the chance and the opportunities that some guys get then I think I would definitely be able to live up to those expectations and exceed them.

"I've done it my whole career."

Seabrook, who played in 32 games last season but was also a healthy scratch three times, went on to say the time off reengergized him. He talked about how his skating coach and therapist in Canada were part of the team to get him ready again.

He thanked his wife, parents and brother.

He then said this: "Everybody's supported me right through this thing and I'm playing hockey next year. That's the bottom line for me.

"I'm excited. There's nothing better than coming to the rink and being around the fellas and having fun. Getting on a plane and going to a hotel. Just being with the fellas is the best thing going.

"I'm excited to play. I'm excited to get out there and compete and show everybody that I've still got lots left."

Seabrook will address the media at 10 a.m. and will be followed by Stan Bowman at 10:30.

• Follow John on Twitter for updates at @johndietzdh.