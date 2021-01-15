Hawks show more fight but still fall 5-2 to Lightning

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane breaks past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh during the first period Friday, in Tampa, Fla. The Blackhawks showed some resiliency after falling behind 3-0, but still fell to Tampa Bay 5-2. Associated Press

Two nights after Malcolm Subban allowed 5 goals in a season-opening loss at Tampa Bay, Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton switched it up by giving Collin Delia a chance in net in a rematch with the Lightning on Friday.

Delia's performance nearly mirrored Subban as the young netminder made several impressive saves, but a few second-period mistakes allowed Tampa Bay to take a 3-0 lead en route to a 5-2 victory.

The Hawks, who got goals from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, fell to 0-2-0 and continue their opening road trip with two games against Joel Quenneville's Panthers on Sunday and Tuesday.

Delia stopped 10 first-period shots, including a breakaway attempt by Anthony Cirelli and a blistering one-timer from Yanni Gourde at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.

The Lightning erupted in the second period, however, getting goals from Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn and Blake Coleman in less than six minutes.

Palat's tally came after Delia misplayed a puck behind the net, allowing Steven Stamkos to swoop in and send a pass to Palat out front. Delia ended up on his backside while trying to scramble back to the net.

Unlike the opener, the Hawks showed plenty of resiliency against the defending Stanley Cup champs by getting goals from DeBrincat and Kane at 14:20 and 16:11 of the second period to make it 3-2.

DeBrincat scored off a feed from Dylan Strome, while Kane backhanded a shot over Andrei Vasilevskiy after taking a pass from DeBrincat.

The Hawks failed to capitalize on two power-play chances in the third period, then watched the Lightning take a 4-2 lead on Gourde's goal with 6:28 remaining. Steven Stamkos closed out the scoring when he beat Delia with 2:23 remaining.

Slap shot:

Brandon Pirri sat out Friday's game in favor of Philipp Kurashev, who started on the second line with Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.