Penalties prove costly in Bears' wild-card loss to Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Associated Press

What if?

What if Javon Wims hauls in that gorgeous pass from Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter of the Bears 21-9 wild-card playoff loss at New Orleans on Sunday?

Does it spark the Bears' offense? Does it shellshock the heavily favored Saints?

Does it ultimately lead to victory for Matt Nagy's team?

Or wouldn't it have mattered, considering the unbelievably undisciplined Bears ended up committing three costly penalties that essentially handed the game to New Orleans anyway?

Wims' through-the-breadbasket drop -- on a perfectly executed trick play -- would have tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter. Instead, the Bears turned the ball over on downs after Trubisky ran 2 yards on fourth-and-4.

So was it just one play? Not really. You can't say that in a playoff game where every blown opportunity can mean the difference between winning and losing.

The brutal truth is that the Bears could have easily prevailed. The defense, which was missing perhaps its best player in Roquan Smith as well as CB Jaylon Johnson, held the Saints in check most of the day. They made Drew Brees look like an average quarterback and RB Alvin Kamara did next to nothing.

But you just can't make mental mistakes in the postseason, and two of them essentially derailed any chance the Bears had of pulling off the upset.

The first came when Cole Kmet was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after catching a 1-yard pass in the red zone. Now, yes, it was a terrible call. One that turned third-and-6 from the 10 into third-and-20 from the 24.

But if Kmet doesn't say a word to Malcolm Jenkins and just places the ball down, there's no penalty.

The Bears settled for a field goal and it was 7-3.

Still very much alive coming out of halftime, the Bears lost WR Anthony Miller when he was whistled for a unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected at the end of their opening drive of the third quarter.

New Orleans then put together a solid drive that should have ended with a field goal.

But you know what happened next.

New Orleans left its offense on the field on fourth-and-3, clearly looking to get the Bears to jump offsides.

And that's just what happened as Eddie Jackson jumped over the line. It was an unforgivable penalty -- as unforgivable as Wims' drop -- and it all but sealed the Bears' fate.

Two plays later, Brees threw a 6-yard TD pass to Latavius Murray to put his team ahead 14-3.

New Orleans then went up 21-3 on Alvin Kamara's 3-yard run with 8:50 remaining.