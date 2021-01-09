Corey Crawford announces retirement

Corey Crawford has officially announced his retirement from the National Hockey League Saturday following 10 NHL seasons and 488 regular-season games, according to multiple reports.

Raised in Châteauguay, Quebec, Crawford was drafted 52nd overall in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He won 260 regular-season games with the Blackhawks and recorded 52 playoff wins (a franchise-high) in his career. Crawford helped lead Chicago to Stanley Cup championships in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

"I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living," Crawford said in a statement posted on the NHLPA website.

"I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream. I am proud to have been part of winning two Stanley Cups in Chicago. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches throughout the years. Also, thank you to the fans who make this great game what it is. I am happy and excited to move on to the next chapter of my life with my family."