Bears close Halas Hall after positive COVID-19 test

The Bears closed Halas Hall Thursday after they said someone tested positive for COVID-19. Associated Press

Someone within the Bears organization has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The team has paused all in-person football activities and its Halas Hall training facility in Lake Forest is closed.

All meetings will be conducted virtually Thursday.

"The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation," the Bears said in a statement. "We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

At this time, it's unclear if the person who tested positive is a player or a staff member.

This week, the Bears placed three practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive tackle LaCale London, linebacker Manti Te'o and receiver Thomas Ives.

Going on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean a player has the coronavirus, it could mean they were a close contact of someone else who tested positive.