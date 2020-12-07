Sox legend Dick Allen dies at 78

Former White Sox slugger Dick Allen sits before a display of Allen memorabilia as he talks to reporters during a news conference on his return to town for a rare appearance promoting the 40th anniversary of his MVP season in June 2012. Associated Press

Former White Sox first baseman Dick Allen died Monday at his home in Pennsylvania, his family announced on his Twitter account. He was 78.

"With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum," the tweet read.

Allen played 15 major league seasons with the Phillies (1963-'69, 1975-'76), Cardinals (1970), Dodgers (1971), White Sox (1972-'74) and Athletics (1977).

A seven-time All-Star, Allen was voted American League MVP in 1972 when he batted .308/.420/.603 with 37 home runs and 113 RBI while leading the Sox to an 87-67 record and second-place finish in the American League West.

Allen led the league in homers, RBI and OPS that season while becoming the second player in franchise history to garner MVP honors. Nellie Fox was the White Sox's first MVP, in 1959.

Allen finished his career .292 with 351 homers and 1,119 RBI.

The right-handed slugger was the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year after batting .318, hitting 29 homers and driving in 91 runs for Philadelphia.

Allen was expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Committee this weekend but the vote was pushed back to next December due to the coronavirus pandemic.