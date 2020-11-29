Rozner: Same old Trubisky as Bears humiliated in Green Bay

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by the Packers' Preston Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

If ever there was a game that could get the whole lot of them fired, Bears players and coaches gave ownership all they needed to see Sunday night.

It was also out of a bye week in 2014 that the Bears traveled to Green Bay and lost 55-14, a defeat so embarrassing that Virginia McCaskey decided that night that GM Phil Emery (three years) and head coach Marc Trestman (two years) were finished.

That's not to say that the same will happen, but if they're not talking about this in Lake Forest, one must wonder what it is they are talking about.

In the sixth year of GM Ryan Pace, fourth year of Mitch Trubisky and third year of Matt Nagy, the Bears (5-6) are in total chaos, their 41-25 defeat in Green Bay on Sunday night their fifth straight.

Humiliated. Out of a bye week. Again.

And they are running out of people to blame. It's so bad that the Bears apologists don't even know which one to apologize for anymore.

This one filled up the Bears' bingo card in the first half, replete with bad defense, missed tackles, penalties, poor special teams, a time-of-possession nightmare and all the requisite Trubisky horrors.

He threw an interception in the end zone into double coverage, overthrowing his receiver by 5 yards, another INT into triple coverage, fumbled on a sack that was returned for a touchdown, fumbled on a keeper, and generally looked like a deer in headlights.

Henceforth known as MitchFace.

He had numerous overthrows, a few underthrows, put his receivers in harm's way, held the ball too long in the pocket, and was effective only when doing what he does best, which is getting the ball out of his hand immediately for a 5-yard pass.

What, you thought this was going to be different?

You can't blame a fan for hoping something would be different with Trubisky, now four years deep into his NFL career, when a Patrick Mahomes was winning an MVP in his first year starting and a Super Bowl in his second.

Mahomes, by the way, had 229 yards passing in the first quarter Sunday. Trubisky had 3. Yes, 229-3.

It would be one of the most startling transformations in NFL history if Trubisky suddenly learned to read an NFL defense or figured out how to play the position.

The Trubisky Truthers are still out there, though, still believing he's a Hall of Famer, and with every pass completed they point and say, "See how great he is?" It's not his fault. It's everyone else's fault.

But your eyes do not deceive you, nor did all those yards in garbage time Sunday.

Despite all the usual nonsense from Nagy about how this time it would be different, nothing was different. Trubisky called the benching a learning experience and Nagy said it was Trubisky's best week of practice ever.

As if you've never heard any of this before.

"I have all the confidence in the world in him," Nagy said of Trubisky on Friday. "I do believe in my heart of hearts that he has grown from this situation. I do believe that he will be a better player because of it."

Nagy must know that he has said almost the exact same thing a few dozen times before, as in after every game, after every season, after every minicamp and after every training camp.

He always has total confidence in Trubisky, except for when he benched him back in September and appeared to be on the verge of tears when explaining that the relationships at stake are so very special.

But he stopped holding hands with his players long enough to make the correct move, the gamble on Nick Foles entirely necessary at the time when he thought he might salvage the season.

And now with two weeks to prepare and Bill Lazor supposedly implementing more of his ideas, the Bears went into Green Bay trying to stop a four-game losing streak.

And they did that -- on national TV.

Drama is great for television, though not so much for a football team. The Bears have had nothing but drama the last few years as they've propped up a failing quarterback and watched helplessly as a useless offensive scheme cost them game after game.

The last thing you need in any football season is the kind of nonsense the Bears have gone through, benching bad quarterbacks and replacing them with expensive backups, only to wind up back where you started.

But this is what happens when you have the likes of Pace, Nagy and Trubisky.

It's chaos. It's a mess. It's drama.

This was the setup for Sunday night and NBC had to love the theater of the Packers again starting one of the greatest of all time, Aaron Rodgers, and the Bears moving back to Trubisky under a new coordinator.

When the head coach has to fire himself from a job, something has probably gone very wrong.

The question now is whether Nagy got himself entirely fired Sunday night, along with Pace and Trubisky.

If not, someone needs to explain it to the paying customers.