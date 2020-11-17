Bears QB Foles will likely avoid IR; hip injury less serious than initially thought

Bears quarterback Nick Foles is carted off the field after he was injured with less than a minute remaining in Monday's loss to Minnesota at Soldier Field. The team said Tuesday the injury isn't as serious as first thought. Mark Busch/Shaw Media

It's good news for Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

Head coach Matt Nagy doesn't expect Foles to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in Monday night's loss the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

"I don't see that happening," Nagy said of a potential stint on IR.

A move to IR would require Foles to miss at least three weeks.

The training staff carted Foles off the field Monday after he absorbed a hit in the game's final minute. Nagy said Tuesday morning that Foles is dealing with a hip injury, but it's not as serious as they initially feared.

"It definitely seemed a lot better than what I thought," Nagy said. "When I was on the field, I thought it was a lot more significant."

The Bears have 13 days between games before they face the Green Bay Packers Nov. 29 at Lambeau Field.

In addition to Foles' hip, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Trubisky hurt his shoulder Nov. 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

The biggest concern for both quarterbacks is their health. But health aside, if they both are at full strength by Nov. 29, Nagy indicated it's possible Trubisky might return to the field.

"When you lose four games in a row, it's all on the table," Nagy said. "Everything's out there. But the No. 1 thing with Nick and with Mitch is making sure that their health is a priority."

Foles and the Bears offense struggled mightily against the Vikings. Even with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays, the Bears tallied just 149 yards of total offense. Foles finished his night 15-for-26 passing for 106 yards with an interception.

Additionally, Nagy said Tuesday that defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has a strained right hamstring. Hicks injured his hamstring in the second half Monday night and did not return to the game. Punt return specialist Dwayne Harris is awaiting confirmation on a torn triceps muscle.