Renteria out as Chicago White Sox manager

The White Sox said Monday they have parted ways with Rick Renteria as the team's manager. Associated Press

In a surprising move, the White Sox and Rick Renteria "have agreed to part ways," general manager Rick Hahn announced Monday morning.

Renteria managed the Sox the past four seasons and was 236-309.

He led the White Sox to their first playoff appearance since 2008 this year, but it was a short stay. After winning Game 1 of the opening round vs. the Oakland A's, the Sox lost the next two and were eliminated.

Renteria, 58, became the 40th manager in White Sox history when he replaced Robin Ventura after the 2016 season. He was the Sox's bench coach that year.

In 2014, Renteria managed the Cubs and was 73-89.

The White Sox said the status of the coaching staff will be determined moving forward and in consultation with the next manager.