Blackhawks sign Kubalik, Subban as free agency opens

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in February. The Hawks signed Kubalik to a two-year contract Friday. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Forward Dominik Kubalik and goalie Malcolm Subban both came to terms with the Blackhawks on the opening day of free agency Friday.

Kubalik, who admitted he initially was hoping for more of a long-term deal, inked a 2-year, $7.4 million contract. Subban signed for one year and $850,000.

Kubalik scored 30 goals last season and was a rookie-of-the-year finalist.

It is an important signing for the Hawks, one that brings back a phenomenally gifted winger. Kubalik can score from anywhere on the ice -- and that includes the tough, dirty areas in front of the net. Not every high-end scorer can say that.

The only bummer from a Hawks standpoint is that the contract isn't for three, four or even five years. I could be wrong here, but I believe that wasn't a flash-in-the-pan season for Kubalik. He's going to keep this kind of production up, possibly outdoing Alex DeBrincat over the next two seasons.

If that happens, he'll likely command double that salary when he hits the open market in the summer of 2022.

"To be honest, the first thoughts of my agent were to try and maybe ask for a longer deal," Kubalik said. "I'm still saying that I'm still young, but I'm not actually. In today's hockey when you're 25 it's not young anymore."

Despite the short term, Kubalik made it clear that he's absolutely thrilled. And he's pretty sure the Hawks are too.

"Obviously we want to stay in Chicago and to stay there for longer," Kubalik said. "For me both sides should be happy, so that was my first goal. I'm happy and hopefully Chicago's happy too.

"Everything is done and I'm really happy that I've got two years in my pocket and I know where I'm going to play."

Kubalik won't be a mystery to other teams anymore, which could mean he'll find it more difficult to find open ice against some of the league's top defenders. He's not worried about that, however, and plans to prove it over the next two years.

"That's the first goal right now -- to show that it wasn't just one season," Kubalik said. "Just to keep going, keep getting better, keep playing hard. So that's basically what's in my head right now."

As for Subban -- barring a trade or unlikely free agent signing -- he will compete with Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen for the starting gig. Subban, who will be 27 in December, has 66 NHL games under his belt, compiling a 30-23-7 record with an .899 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average.

"I've been preparing for (this) for a long time now," Subban said. "You put the work in to get the opportunity.

"Obviously it's three great goaltenders with Deals and Lanks. It's good competition. We got to know each other a bit in the bubble there. They're great guys.

"Our one goal is whatever opportunity we get is to help the team win. That's the most important thing."

Subban played just one minute and 10 seconds for the Hawks, when Corey Crawford had to momentarily leave the ice against Anaheim on March 3. He had an .890 save percentage and allowed 3.11 goals per game with Vegas in 20 games.

Crawford always contended that he performed better the more he played. So might that happen with Subban?

"My goal right now is ... to string together as many starts as I can get," he said. "In the past I definitely got in a groove when I strung together some games. But that's gotta be earned and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to earn those starts."