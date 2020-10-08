Darling 'disappointed and shocked' by Hawks' decision on Crawford

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left, congratulates teammate Scott Darling on his 35-save victory over the Nashville Predators in April 2015. Darling was shocked to hear the Hawks are parting ways with Corey Crawford: "I was like, 'Oh, my God. Did that really happen?' " Darling said. John Starks | Staff Photographer, April 2015

The news that Corey Crawford's tenure as the Chicago Blackhawks goaltender hit Scott Darling like a ton of bricks.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God. Did that really happen?' " Darling said in a phone interview Thursday night, six hours after GM Stan Bowman announced that the Hawks will not re-sign Crawford next season.

Darling, a Lemont native who grew up a huge Hawks fan, spent 2.5 seasons as Crawford's backup from 2014-17. After two years playing for Carolina and its AHL affiliate, Darling went overseas last season until the coronavirus pandemic forced him to come back to Chicago.

Still a Hawks fan to his core, Darling admitted he was "disappointed and shocked" by the news.

"I don't know what their plan is," Darling said. "I'm not a GM, I'm not on the inside. I don't know what their talks are like.

"But what from what I've heard, Crow was willing to take the hometown discount to stay here. Honestly I'm just nervous for the team. Crow has been the backbone, keeping them afloat for years now. ... It's gonna be very weird to see Corey playing in a different jersey next year."

Scott Powers of the Athletic had reported that the Hawks offered Crawford a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Pierre LeBrun later reported that the two sides weren't seeing eye-to-eye on the contract.

Crawford is now free to sign with any team in the league. He joins a long list of available netminders that includes Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Anton Khudobin, Thomas Greiss, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Smith, Cam Talbot, Jimmy Howard and Aaron Dell.

"I don't know where everyone's gonna land, but Crow still has it," Darling said. "He's going to be a starter somewhere -- if that's what he wants. I can't speak to if he wants to continue to play, but if he wants to he will be a starting goalie on any team that'll have him."

As of now, the Hawks' plan is to go with Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen and possibly unrestricted free agent Malcolm Subban. Bowman said that Delia and Lankinen are ready to take the next step, much like Crawford, Antti Niemi and Antti Raanta did years ago.

Remember that Crawford played just eight NHL games before starting 55 times in 2010-11.

Darling is perplexed by this plan, however, noting that the 2010-11 Blackhawks were just coming off a Stanley Cup championship.

"(Crawford) had a juggernaut team in front of him when he first came in," Darling said. "My worries as a Hawks fan is if you don't have a top-five goalie with the team that's in place right now, that's gonna be a rough season.

"Unless you sign a Holtby or a Lundqvist or one of these amazing free-agent goalies that are out there, I mean you might as well set up for a rebuild."

Some of Darling's best friends in the world are his goalie partners -- and that's especially true of Crawford. Quiet and reserved with the media, Crawford is anything but that with teammates and buddies.

"I don't think he likes the spotlight," Darling said. "But in the room with the guys, he's hilarious. He's a Chatty Cathy.

"We had a card game on the plane, and he and (Brent) Seabrook were the funniest guys. ... I learned very quickly that he's the nicest, sweetest, purest human in the world with a great sense of humor."

It's something Darling was so grateful for as he was beginning his NHL career.

"It was a big weight off my shoulders because I didn't know what I was walking into," Darling said. "I thought I would have some tyrant, superstar goalie in front of me.

"But he was the greatest to me and to everyone. Anyone who knows him on a personal level -- he's the man."