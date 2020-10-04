Ex-White Sox pitcher Haeger, sought in woman's killing, found dead

Charlie Haeger, who pitched in 15 games for the White Sox in 2006-07, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday, authorities told The Associated Press.

According to the Scottsdale (Ariz.) police, an arrest warrant was issued for Haeger after his ex-girlfriend was found shot to death in Phoenix.

Haeger fled to the Grand Canyon, where his body was discovered on a trail along the South Rim.

Selected by the Sox on the 25th round of the 2001 draft out of Detroit Catholic Central High School, Haeger made it to the major leagues five years later.

A knuckleballer, Haeger was 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 1 save in 7 games (1 start) in 2006 and 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA over 8 relief appearances the following season.

The Cubs hired Haeger as pitching coach for Class AA Tennessee before the current season, but it was never played due to COVID-19.

Claimed off waivers by the Padres in 2008, Haeger pitched in 4 games for the Padres that season.

Haeger spent his last two years with the Dodgers (2009-10), going 1-5 with a 6.43 ERA in 15 games (9 starts).