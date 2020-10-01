White Sox out of playoffs after 6-4 loss to A's

The Chicago White Sox couldn't hold a 3-0 lead and fell to the Oakland A's 6-4 in Game 3 Thursday. The Sox are out of the playoffs. Associated Press

In the strangest season in major-league history, the White Sox followed suit with what was likely the most unusual game in their 120-year existence Thursday.

There were ups, downs, massive pitching changes and critical injuries in Game 3 of the opening round of the playoffs.

Heading in, the Sox knew what was at stake.

"It's either do or die," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "Everybody knows that we need a win, we've got to get a win. Each and every one of those guys know that. So, we're going to go out and try to get a win."

The White Sox were following that script after jumping out to a 3-0 lead, but the bullpen wasn't able to handle such a heavy workload in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

Dane Dunning got the call to start the deciding game and the rookie right-hander did get two outs. He also gave up a leadoff single to Tommy La Stella and was lifted after Mark Canha singled with two outs.

Rookie Garrett Crochet relieved Dunning and struck out Matt Olson to end the first inning, and Luis Robert hit a 487-foot home run in the second to put the Sox in front.

Crochet struck out Khris Davis to start the second but was immediately lifted with left forearm tightness.

Eloy Jimenz was back in the lineup after missing five games with a sprained right foot, but he was taken out after doubling in the third inning.

With no tomorrow, the White Sox wound up using seven more relief pitchers in the game.

Robert added an RBI single in the third inning and Nomar Mazara drove in runs with a double in the third and single in the fifth.

Anderson (3-for-5) became the first player in major-league history to have 9 hits in his first 3 playoff games.