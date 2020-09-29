Giolito deals, bats deliver in White Sox's 4-1 win vs. A's in Game 1

The White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run that scored Tim Anderson in Tuesday's 4-1 wild-card playoff victory in Oakland. Associated Press

Lucas Giolito pitched the White Sox to a 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics Tuesday in Game 1 of an American League wild-card series. Giolito had a perfect game through 6 innings. Associated Press

Lucas Giolito was the first major-league pitcher to throw a no-hitter during the regular season, keeping the Pirates' bats quiet on Aug. 25 in the White Sox's 4-0 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Tuesday, Giolito took serious aim at becoming just the third pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

Playing their first postseason game in 12 years, the Sox beat the Athletics 4-1 at Oakland Coliseum.

Giolito had a perfect game going through 6 innings. Tommy La Stella ended the bid with a single up the middle leading off the seventh.

Coming back out for the eighth inning, Giolito walked leadoff hitter Mark Canha and was lifted after giving up a Jake Lamb single.

In the first playoff game of his career, and his first start at the Coliseum, Giolito gave up 1 run on 2 hits over 7 innings. Mixing his fastball, changeup and slider with near perfection, the White Sox's 26-year-old righty also had 8 strikeouts while throwing 100 pitches.

The Sox were 14-0 against left-handed starters during the regular season, making the Athletics' decision to send rookie lefty Jesus Luzardo to the mound a curious move.

Luzardo lasted just 3.1 innings and he gave up a solo home run to Adam Engel in the second inning and Jose Abreu's 2-run shot in the third.

Yasmani Grandal added a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Even though they lost seven of their last eight games to close the regular season, Abreu was feeling confident heading into the White Sox's first playoff game since 2008.

"I think we needed to pass through those moments," Abreu said. "Those moments teach us how to be better and how to prepare for this postseason, for what is coming. I think things happen for a reason and those challenges we faced the last week made us better, we're 100 percent confident of that. Right now, it's just a matter for us to keep playing and keep having fun."