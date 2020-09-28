Foles will start at QB for Bears against Colts, Nagy says

Bears quarterback Nick Foles works against the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's win. Foles will start against Indianapolis, coach Matt Nagy said Monday. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Nick Foles will start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Soldier Field, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

Nagy said the coaching staff came to that decision Sunday night after watching the game film. Nagy said both quarterbacks are aware of the situation.

Nagy benched starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the third quarter Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears fell behind by 16 points with Trubisky running the offense. Foles came into the game and led the Bears to their second come-from-behind win in three weeks. Foles threw three touchdown passes in the second half to lead the Bears to a 30-26 victory.

The quarterback change came about abruptly after Trubisky threw an interception on the Bears' first possession of the second half. It was a move that Nagy considered as early as halftime. Trubisky's miscues Sunday pushed Nagy to make the switch.

The switch now appears to be permanent, for now.

"All I can say is this, moving forward here with both of those quarterbacks, nothing is going to change in the amount of support that we give them," Nagy said.

In March, the Bears brought in Foles to challenge Trubisky for the starting job, but it was Trubisky who won the job out of training camp.

Foles and Trubisky were not available for comment Monday, but they both spoke with the media following Sunday's win.

"Mitch Trubisky's an outstanding quarterback," Foles said after the game. "He's got a bright career ahead of him. This is just one day. I know throughout my life, every time I've had trials and everything, it's equipped me to be a better person and a better player."