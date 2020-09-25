Flippin' out: Cubs find their mojo, crush White Sox 10-0

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts as Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run during the third inning on Friday. The struggling Cubs hit 5 home runs en route to an easy victory over the White Sox on Friday. Associated Press

The White Sox and Cubs are both headed to the postseason.

Party on, Wayne! Party on, Garth!

That's how both fan bases should feel. Pure, unadulterated giddiness that their teams have legitimate chances to go deep into the playoffs.

Instead, the fans were nothing but grumpy and despondent as the teams met on the South Side on Friday to conclude the regular season with a three-game series.

The Cubs' haven't been able to hit a lick, they dropped three of four to the lowly Pirates and they still hadn't locked down the NL Central title.

Meanwhile, the Sox have fallen out of first place in the AL Central and are still dealing with the aftermath of two questionable decisions by manager Rick Renteria.

So what this weekend offers for both squads is a chance to right the ship. To build momentum. To start feeling good about themselves again.

Round 1 went to the Cubs -- and in resounding fashion -- thanks to 5 home runs and another solid performance from Yu Darvish. Willson Contreras hit a pair of HRs, and Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez and Victor Caratini also went deep in the 10-0 victory.

After Contreras' 3-run rocket made it 4-0 in the third, the catcher -- perhaps unleashing a season's worth of frustration for the entire team -- flung his bat dozens of feet into in the air. The move obviously didn't sit well with the White Sox, and Contreras was hit by a pitch by Jimmy Cordero in the seventh.

Cordero, manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper were all ejected.

Cubs manager David Ross wasn't happy with the Sox's decision and reminded everyone that Tim Anderson essentially did the same thing against the Royals in April 2019.

"I thought Tim Anderson's bat flip last year where he flipped it and looked in his dugout, that's what you want. And that's exactly what Willson did," Ross said. "It wasn't to disrespect the other group. It was because we've been struggling offensively and he brought some swagger. He brought some edge. And I loved every second of it."

Darvish (8-3) allowed 3 hits, walked one and struck out five in 7 innings.

Hard-throwing Dylan Cease (5-4) took the loss.

The Cubs' magic number to clinch the NL Central fell to 1, while the White Sox dropped to third place in the AL Central.

This was only the second time in the last nine games the Cubs have scored more than 3 runs.

"We're struggling and we're still in first place, so there's no pressure for us," Baez said beforehand. "We've got to have fun. ... We are who we are.

"But we've got to work for what we want -- and that is a championship."

Everyone knows the Cubs already have the pitching to make some noise in the playoffs. If the bats start doing the same starting next week?

Well, then watch out.

As for the Sox, they've now dropped six straight and eight of 10. Two more losses could cost them home-field advantage in the playoffs, which begin with three-game series.