Yet again, it's a tale of two halves for Bears' Trubisky

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky picked up right where he left off. His first half Sunday against the New York Giants was as good as his fourth quarter a week earlier in Detroit.

Trubisky's second half, however, was not.

Still, the Bears escaped with a 17-13 win. Trubisky was 13-for-18 passing in the first half, with 159 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He was just 5-for-10 for 31 yards with 2 interceptions in the second half. The Bears led, 17-0, at halftime and never scored in the second half.

"We're a hungry team and we know what we're capable of (for) four quarters," Trubisky said. "And when you play really well in the first half and put up 17 points, and then don't put up any points in the second half, I think that's a little frustrating."

Nagy declined to give an evaluation of Trubisky's first half vs. second half until he goes back and watches the tape. He did say he thought third down was the difference.

The Bears were 7-for-10 converting third downs in the first half, but only 2-for-6 in the second half.

The Bears' best drive of the game might have been their first, when they went 77 yards in 12 plays, capping it with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to running back David Montgomery.

Trubisky added a 15-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Darnell Mooney just before halftime. That was another long drive: 80 yards on 11 plays.

The Bears just couldn't find that same rhythm in the second half. Trubisky was picked off twice, although at least one of those interceptions wasn't all on the quarterback.

"I just got to make good decisions, not put the ball in harm's way and stay on the field," Trubisky said. "But it's definitely us staying in a rhythm, us staying aggressive and everybody staying on the same page."