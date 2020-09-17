Chicago White Sox storm past Twins, clinch spot in playoffs

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez winds up to throw during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez reacts on second after hitting an RBI double off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Sergio Romo during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. Yolmer Sanchez scored on the play. Associated Press

After a 12-year wait that featured a full-blown rebuild, a 100-loss season in 2018 and 99 losses in '13, a player revolt involving Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and Adam LaRoche and plenty of all-around bad baseball, the White Sox have finally flipped the script.

For the first time since 2008, they are going to the playoffs.

The Sox clinched a spot in the postseason with a gritty 4-3 win over the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday afternoon.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, the White Sox tied the game on Jose Abreu's RBI infield single.

Eloy Jimenez, who struck out his first three times at the plate, followed with a run-scoring double to decide the outcome.

The Sox have the best record in the American League at 33-17 and are aiming to hit the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

"We're just trying to win every game we play," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously, there are certain things everybody is dealing with, but we're trying to win, that's the bottom line. Whether we fall into the first seed or however it plays itself out, I know it's important to us to continue to play good baseball.

"Those things will take care of themselves. Those things we have to deal with over the next 11 days or whatever is left, we'll deal with. But these guys want to go out and play to win every game, and if that puts us in the first seed, it puts us in the first seed."