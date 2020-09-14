Menechino points Chicago White Sox's offense in right direction

Watching the White Sox bash their way through the shortened schedule has been great fun for most this season.

Most, but not all.

It's probably been tough viewing for Todd Steverson, and that's assuming he's still keeping an eye in the Sox.

At the end of the 2019 season, Steverson was relieved of his duties as Sox hitting coach after a six-year run.

Steverson did some good things, notably helping Tim Anderson win the American League batting title last season and getting Yoan Moncada turned around.

But the White Sox were third to last in the AL in runs scored in 2019 and also were near the bottom in home runs and walks while ranking near the top in strikeouts.

Often times, a new voice is needed, and the Sox turned to Frank Menechino to replace Steverson. They also added assistant hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh after cutting ties with Greg Sparks.

Menechino can be a loud voice, framed in the accent from his native Staten Island, New York. He is making himself heard.

"I'm sure you guys see a lot of energy," manager Rick Renteria said of his new hitting coach and former White Sox draft pick (45th round, 1993). "We deal with that energy every day. He's been great."

With Menechino in charge, the Sox's offense has been even better. Sparked by Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, a relentless attack headed into Monday night's game against the Twins ranked first in the AL in batting average (.274), runs scored (253), homers (78), on-base percentage (.336), slugging (.474), OPS (.810) and run differential (+77).

The White Sox also had the best record (30-16) in the AL, and they're attempting to become the first team since the powerhouse 1995 Cleveland Indians to lead the league in all seven offensive categories.

For as good as they've been while winning 20 of their last 25 through Sunday, the Sox got off to a slow start at the plate early and were striking out in bunches.

"At the beginning of the year, our approach was bad," Menechino said. "We started emphasizing more on approach and showing these guys that when they hit strikes, they're really good. It was kind of an easy transition."

Before they played the Cardinals on Aug. 16, the White Sox were floundering along with a 10-11 record. They tied a major league record with home runs in 4 straight at-bats in a 7-2 win over St. Louis and have been in the swing of things ever since.

"These guys are starting to understand, they're starting to take their basehits, take what the guy gives you," Menechino said. "Because that's what's going to happen from now on, all the way to the World Series. You're only going to get one pitch to hit, you can't miss it and you've got to take what they give you.

"You can't go out there and try to hit home runs and do all this kind of stuff, you've got to take what they give you. You've got to grind out at-bats, and you've got to have a good two-strike approach. So these guys have taken to that, and they're doing better."