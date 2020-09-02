Ledarius Mack hopes to crack Bears opening day roster

Ledarius Mack, brother of Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, is hoping to stick with the Bears this season. COURTESY OF SHAW MEDIA

Ledarius Mack was in his hotel room at the University of Buffalo training camp on Sept. 1, 2018, when he saw breaking news flash across ESPN on the television.

Oakland Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack had been traded to the Chicago Bears. This was news to Ledarius Mack.

"Then I called my mom to confirm, and she was like, 'Yeah,' " Ledarius Mack said.

Ledarius Mack didn't learn the news from his big brother, but he didn't seem to mind. He told the story Tuesday, two years to the day since the trade that elevated the Bears' defense from very good to elite.

Ledarius Mack is now wearing a Bears jersey, and it's not his brother's jersey. He's taking a seat with Khalil in the outside linebackers meetings, following Khalil's lead in the weight room and generally tailing Khalil closely during the off-season.

"Everywhere he went, I was there," Ledarius Mack said.

Ledarius Mack is trying to prove himself during Bears training camp. He signed with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Buffalo, the same school where his brother made a name for himself. He played in 13 games last year for Buffalo and was an All-MAC second-team performer.

NFL teams have to cut rosters down to 53 players Saturday. Making the 53-man roster would be a feat for the younger Mack, but a spot on the practice squad isn't out of the question.

"I take everything day by day," said Ledarius Mack, who at 23 is six years younger than Khalil. "I only can control what I can. And what I can control is my effort and my intentions and what I put on film."

Ledarius Mack is not his brother. He wasn't a top-five draft pick. He doesn't have the same size and length as Khalil Mack (Khalil is 6-feet-3, 269 pounds, Ledarius is 6-1, 240).

But he is, like his brother, a late bloomer.

Ledarius Mack didn't play football in high school. Instead, he learned the game at ASA College in Miami before transferring to Buffalo. Khalil Mack didn't play football until midway through high school himself.

"Ledarius is not a very big player, but he walks around here like he's 10 feet tall, which is exactly what you'd expect," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "He's got plenty of juice. He's explosive. He's got really heavy hands. He's done a lot of things that are really impressive, and he's an easy learner."

Ledarius Mack spent his off-season in Chicago working out with Khalil, who put Ledarius through two-a-days like college. Work out, lift, run, repeat.

Khalil Mack met with the media last week from atop his Peloton bike at home. He said his little brother is "jumping out" on film.

"Very explosive," Khalil Mack said. "You could tell that he's talented. ... I'm proud of him. He likes to make plays, and I can only think it's got something to do with bloodline. I'm not going to take any credit."

Ledarius Mack said Khalil is extra hard on him. For a stoic guy like Khalil Mack, that's what brotherly love looks like on the football field.

Even Khalil Mack's little brother is still wowed by what the Pro Bowl linebacker does on the football field.

"It's always fun to see it up close, how he does things, and how he moves and can get around guys," Ledarius Mack said. "So it's definitely eye-opening a little bit."

The Bears took a flyer on Ledarius Mack in the spring because why not? He comes from great pedigree. Comparing him to his brother is a little unfair. But who knows? Maybe a year or two on the practice squad could work wonders.

Monachino said the Macks don't act like brothers. They act like teammates.

"It's two guys that are both fighting for the same things, and it's awesome," Monachino said. "It's been fun to have."