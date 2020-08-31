White Sox's offense capable of erasing mistakes

Chicago White Sox's Edwin Encarnacion, left, greets James McCann after they both scored on a two-run single by Adam Engel off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Rich Hill in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31 2020, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

After pitching a no-hitter against the Pirates last Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Lucas Giolito was voted American League Player of the Week right before making a big start against the Twins at Target Field Monday night.

Giolito didn't come close to matching his stellar outing against Pittsburgh. His command was off and the White Sox's ace made 1 of 3 errors in the second inning that Minnesota converted into 3 runs.

The big difference for the Sox this season is they have an offense explosive enough to overcome a poor start and/or leaky defense.

So, when they fell behind the defending AL Central champions 4-0 in the third inning, all was not lost.

"I think right now, there is not a team in the league that wouldn't like to have our offense," said Jose Abreu, the AL Player of the Week before Giolito. "I think we're one of the best offenses in the league, and every team would like to have an offense like we have right now. The results are just part of the talent that we have, the experience that the young guys are having and have already had, and just the good mix with veteran players."

Abreu came through with a 2-run double with two outs in the sixth inning to pull the White Sox into a 4-4 tie with the Twins.

After Minnesota took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Luis Robert responded with a 449-foot homer to center field in the seventh inning.

The Sox and Twins were tied at 5 in the ninth.

Giolito pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 earned runs on 4 hits and a walk to go with 8 strikeouts.

Bummer update:

Out since Aug. 8 with a left biceps strain, left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Bummer is also dealing with a nerve issue near the original injury.

"On the positive side, there's no indication this is a long-term issue," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "If this was a regular season and this happened early or midway through the season, there wouldn't be much issue with timing his return. Now that it's a shortened season, we aren't quite certain exactly when he's going to be able to return.

"It really comes down to getting that nerve calmed down and then as we ramp him up, which we have started to do on a throwing program, how the nerve responds."