Kmet owned a Jimmy Graham jersey, now he's learning from him

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) stretches during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jose M. Osorio/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

As a 12-year-old growing up in Lake Barrington, Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet owned Jimmy Graham's New Orleans Saints jersey.

Now, Kmet is learning the ropes in the NFL alongside the five-time Pro Bowl tight end Graham.

"I was telling him that the other day," Kmet said. "We were laughing about it."

Kmet, 21, has made quite an impression on the 11th-year veteran. Graham said Kmet "reminds me of a young me." Kmet is listed at 6-feet-6, 258 pounds, and Graham said Kmet is every bit as big in person as he is on paper.

"His football intelligence and his ability to soak in these plays and understand his assignment, understand football and defenses, is extremely impressive for a young kid who doesn't have a game under his belt," Graham said.

Graham has brought a fire into training camp. The team began padded practices last week as it prepares to open the season Sept. 13 in Detroit.

Graham was lively on the field, talking trash during one-on-one sessions. He tossed a ball some 40 yards in celebration after a touchdown.

Coach Matt Nagy said he liked to see that fire. An experienced tight end to mentor the team's second-round draft pick is something to like as well.

"Jimmy's been great in terms of showing me all the extra things you have to do in order to be a great professional," Kmet said. "He's just been really helpful throughout this whole process."

A rare interview: Khalil Mack answered questions from the media Saturday for the first time since December. He tuned in to the Zoom call while working up a sweat on his Peloton stationary bike at his house well after practice.

Mack was critical of his play last season: "I wasn't good enough ... wasn't good enough at all."

The linebacker said he doesn't see a "ceiling" for the Bears' defense in 2020. Even with the long layoff due to the pandemic, Mack said "there doesn't seem like there's been any drop-off" for the defense.

Very special teams: The Bears lightened the mood at the end of a recent practice by sending defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi back to receive punts from the Jugs machine.

On a video posted by the team, the two don't look like they're going to be playing center field for the Cubs anytime soon. Hicks did catch at least one punt and celebrated by booting the ball with a punt of his own.