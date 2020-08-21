Chicago White Sox flip the switch in romp over Cubs

CORRECTS TO TWO-RUN HOME RUN NOT A SOLO HOME RUN - Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert hits a two-run home run off of Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Chicago.

It was only one game, but you could almost sense the balance of city power shifting from the North Side to the South Side Friday night at Wrigley Field.

Actually, you could hear it.

With no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, the canned crowd noise only goes so far.

In the White Sox's 10-1 win over the Cubs, their bats were booming loud. Again.

Coming into the game ranked second in the American League with 43 home runs, the Sox cleared the fences six times while extending their winning streak to six.

Luis Robert flipped the early switch on the latest power show, giving the White Sox the lead with a 2-run homer off Cubs starter Jon Lester in the second inning.

The crack of the rookie's bat on the laser to left field could probably be heard at the Sox's training facility in Schaumburg.

As soon as Robert hit the home run I said, 'This is going to be a good night,' " Eloy Jimenez said.

The White Sox were just getting warmed up.

Jose Abreu all but decided the final outcome with a 3-run homer in the third inning, Danny Mendick and Yasmani Grandal went deep in the fourth, Jimenez hit a solo shot in the seventh and Abreu hit another home run in the eighth inning.

The Sox have hit 24 home runs over their last seven games, a franchise record.

"We just go out, enjoy, grind every at-bat and try to win the ballgame," Jimenez said. "It's fun. It's fun to watch, fun to enjoy."

Abreu is finally having fun after playing on losing White Sox teams the past six years.

The American League's defending RBI champion is now just one home run shy of tying Magglio Ordonez for fifth place in franchise history with 187.

"He's a 30 (HR)/100 (RBI) guy every year and he just goes under the radar," Dallas Keuchel said. "He's the backbone of this team and he will be for the foreseeable future."

Keuchel was outstanding in his start against the Cubs, pitching 8 innings and giving up 1 run on 6 hits.

"I felt great," Keuchel said after improving to 4-2 and lowering his ERA to 2.65. "I was just thankful to make some pitches. Today was the first time I harnessed in all my pitches this season."

The Sox were able to knock out Cubs starter Jon Lester, no small feat in Keuchel's eyes.

"For us to do what we did against a legend himself was unbelievable," the White Sox's left-hander said. "It was a big step forward, but we have a lot of games left."