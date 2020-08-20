Next stop, Wrigley: Red-hot White Sox ready for Cubs

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is congratulated by teammate Jose Abreu, left, after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox have already seen the Cubs twice this season.

They played their city rivals in back-to-back exhibition games a few days before the shortened regular season launched on July 24.

The Sox did quite well against the Cubs, winning both games by a combined score of 12-6.

Now, they'll see if they can do it for real.

With a full head of steam, the White Sox head to Wrigley Field Friday night for the first of three games against the Cubs, who are 16-8 with a comfortable first-place lead in the NL Central.

The Sox are on a roll themselves, extending their winning streak to five with a 9-0 win over the Tigers Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

They haven't stacked up to the Cubs in recent seasons, but the White Sox's rebuild is over and they finally have a team that's worth watching.

"As far as talent, I don't think we're lacking there compared to that team (Cubs) anymore," said starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was brilliant againt Detroit Thursday while allowing 3 hits and striking out 13 over 7 innings. "For us, there is that certain level of pride playing that team from the North Side. I'm looking forward to this series, it's going to be a lot of fun.

"It does suck not having the fans, the Chicago fans really get up for that one, but it is what it is. I think this weekend will be a lot of fun."

Giolito was on his game against the Tigers, but the Sox's offense had another big day.

The White Sox outscored Detroit 31-9 while sweeping the four-game series and have been hitting home runs in bunches.

"I think the big thing you are seeing with this lineup is hitting is contagious," said catcher James McCann. "TA (Tim Anderson) has done a heck of a job at the top of the order. Guys have followed. It's something that's so fun about this team is that one through nine, anybody can get you. That's a basehit, a home run, a big hit. One through nine, we are a dangerous lineup."

Wrigley Field would have been packed this weekend in a matchup of two teams playing winning baseball. COVID-19 has kept the stands empty, but the first of two White Sox-Cubs series will make for some compelling TV viewing.

"They're certainly performing well," manager Rick Renteria said of his Sox. "It's going to be a lot of fun. Any time we've ever gone in there, we've always felt confident to try to complete a task. We're looking forward to going out there and playing a game.

"In the end, the guys just have to perform and do what they do, execute and give ourselves a chance to win ballgames. I hope to have a little bit more fun, for sure."