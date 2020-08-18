Blackhawks' season ends with Game 5 loss to Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) scores on Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Adam Boqvist (27) and Duncan Keith (2) defend during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. Associated Press

The start was everything the Blackhawks could have asked for Tuesday night.

A 2-0 lead. All kinds of momentum. Corey Crawford making one fantastic save after another.

Nineteen minutes in, the need for a Game 6 seemed like a foregone conclusion.

But 19 minutes does not a hockey game make, and the opportunistic Vegas Golden Knights stormed back to claim a series-ending 4-3 victory in Game 5 in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Alex Tuch snapped a 3-3 tie and registered the game-winner 1:34 into the third period. The Vegas forward fended off Hawks D-man Adam Boqvist, put a shot on net and followed up his own rebound for his fourth goal of the postseason.

The Hawks nearly tied it in the waning seconds on a shot by Kirby Dach, but Robin Lehner turned it away. Alex DeBrincat then tried to hit Brandon Saad with a pass in front, but the puck was moving too fast for Saad to connect.

The Hawks' goals came from Jonathan Toews, DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.

Toews and DeBrincat scored at 10:32 and 18:19 of the first period to open the scoring. It was Toews' fifth goal of the postseason and DeBrincat's second (his other coming into an empty net Sunday).

But instead of getting to the intermission with a 2-goal cushion, the Hawks let Vegas back in the game when Max Pacioretty scored just 70 seconds after DeBrincat's goal.

Vegas then tied it 57 seconds into the second period when Mark Stone redirected a pass past Crawford.

Three minutes later, Kane restored the Hawks' lead when he beat Robin Lehner through the five-hole with a nifty move in tight after taking a perfect pass from Drake Caggiula. It was Kane's second goal of the postseason and his first since Game 2 against the Oilers.

Alex Martinez evened things up when he whistled a one-timer past Corey Crawford at 7:28 of the second period. The power-play tally came as Adam Boqvist sat in the penalty box for holding the stick of Jonathan Marchessault.

Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton scratched Alex Nylander and replaced him with John Quenneville, who saw plenty of ice time while skating primarily on the top line with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalik.