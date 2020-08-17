Bears' Patterson practices with running backs

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, right, works with running back David Montgomery during Monday's practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. Associated Press

In the Bears' first padded practice of 2020, do-it-all utility man Cordarrelle Patterson spent time working with the running backs.

Patterson, an eighth-year NFL veteran, is still listed as a wide receiver on the Bears' roster. The team has not yet released a depth chart.

Patterson has elite speed, and Bears head coach Matt Nagy acknowledged that the team needs to do everything it can to put the ball in his hands. He might have been underutilized in his first season with the Bears in 2019.

"When you have weapons like that, you want to find ways to get him the ball," Nagy said Monday.

Patterson totaled 17 carries last season. That small sample size yielded 6.1 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 83 yards. His 46-yard run in Week 2 at Denver last season wound up being the second-fastest run of the season in the NFL. Patterson touched 22.23 miles per hour on that run, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

He showcased that explosiveness last year as a kick returner, too. His 102-yard kick return touchdown against New Orleans on Oct. 20 was one of the Bears' most exciting plays all season. He has seven career kick return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown.

"He's obviously played some running back before," Nagy said. "So for him to be able to go back there and take some snaps, get used to it, it is different just because there's different techniques that he's going to learn."

David Montgomery remains the top option at running back, and Tarik Cohen will continue to be involved. The Bears like what they've seen from Ryan Nall, and they signed undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce.

But Patterson could be an intriguing weapon.

"We want to be able to get the most out of him," Nagy said. "He's a very talented guy."