Ready or not, Cardinals head to Chicago in 41-vehicle caravan

The St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a July 24 game and have not played since July 29 because of positive tests for COVID-19, They are scheduled to play a doubleheader against the White Sox Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

If you saw a convoy of cars driving north on Interstate 57 Friday, it was very likely the St. Louis Cardinals.

As they prepare to play baseball for the first time since July 29 after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 18 positive tests -- 10 of them players -- the Cardinals reportedly rented 41 cars so that 41 members of the organization could drive from St. Louis to Chicago to ensure social distancing.

The White Sox were supposed to play St. Louis Friday night, but the game was postponed and will be made up Saturday with a straight doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field. Game 1 was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m., but it's been moved to 12:10 p.m. due to rain in the forecast.

Both games of the doubleheader will run 7 innings.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals will work out as a team before Saturday's doubleheader for the first time in nine days.

The Sox and Cards are also scheduled to play Sunday afternoon. St. Louis will stay in Chicago and play the Cubs Monday through Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.

The Cardinals have only played five games this season and are 2-3.

"A lot of baseball coming," John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, told the Post-Dispatch. "Obviously, when you look at our schedule, it's daunting. Everybody would agree it's not going to be easy. But if this team clicks, it's going to be very good. And that's what we believe. Deciding that just because it's daunting we're going to wave the white flag, I think that wouldn't be the right answer. We're going to approach this as if, candidly, we're getting a second chance."

The 10 players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, will not be with the Cardinals in Chicago.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals did have workouts at Busch Stadium the past few days but there was never more than one hitter or one pitcher on the field at the same time.