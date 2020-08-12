2 weeks into training camps, what exactly are NFL teams getting done?

One of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bears and each of the other 31 NFL teams right now is assuming the regular season does kick off the weekend of September 10 through the 14th, in light of a radically altered offseason and training camps just how ready and how close to playing what we've all come to appreciate as NFL level football will everybody be?

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked Wednesday how he's testing his rebuilding offense and how much he's been able to learn.

"Well, let me just say this, this schedule can be at times a little bit consuming because you want to get it right," Nagy said. This has never been done before. There's not one NFL coach that you're going to see and ask the question, 'have you ever done this schedule before?' Because the answer is no, not one person has done this schedule before."

The biggest issue teams are facing today is opening night is 29 days away and they're not doing anything even vaguely resembling playing football yet.

Nagy talked about a first the Bears accomplished Wednesday.

"Today was our very first day throwing routes to each other on air (no one covering receivers). Think about that. Today was the very first time that our entire team -- and I'm speaking offensively -- being able to throw routes from these quarterbacks to the wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. The first time since last year."

For whatever it is worth Nagy was optimistic about what he saw.

"I thought the guys running routes on air, the timing of the quarterbacks looked pretty good," Nagy said. They're understanding their steps, the details of what they do, where do they line up pre-snap, defensively, what can they do?"

It is something but I suspect we can all agree it isn't much.

In the case of the Bears none of this should impact the defense all that much.

Sure they have to figure out who will step into Eddie Goldman's nose tackle spot and Prince Amukamara's cornerback job -- it seems a given Tashaun Gipson will get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's spot -- but everyone knows it is still one of the top defenses in the league and if the new day one starters aren't the answer there is more than enough depth that there could be new starters before the end of game one.

But the offense is a very different story with wide open competitions at quarterback, right guard, possibly one of the tackle spots and the first three tight ends on the depth chart all new to Nagy's schemes.

As for those QB's Nagy said Wednesday it's basically so far, so good.

"You know, the timing that I saw between both those quarterbacks, Nick (Foles) and Mitch (Trubisky), looked good. Specifically with Nick today, I thought his feet were good. I thought his timing was good. We're evaluating and watching these guys at the same time, and I thought that Mitch too -- we've talked about how he's growing as well as a quarterback, so both of those guys -- the room has been great. These guys are out here throwing the football, they're getting their timing down, they're understanding what we/they need to do with ball handling.

"We're looking at that, but again, the evaluation process that we're all trying to watch and look for and search for really isn't gonna start until you put some people on the other side."

That will begin at some point next week.

So how will Nagy have his troops ready in 32 days and counting down?

"OK, knowing the time and where we're at before Game 1, we as coaches have to understand that, it's a little different," Nagy said. The players gotta understand that, there's a little bit more a sense of urgency. So every single rep that you take in practice, every single rep that you script as a coach, it really, really, really has to be magnified. But there's definitely a sense of urgency between all of us and making sure we're effective in every practice."

What we do know is this is all very much the same for all 32 teams, but how effective they can be, and how soon, is something we can only guess at until that second weekend in September rolls around.

• @Hub_Arkush.