Hawks rally for furious comeback to take 2-1 series lead over Oilers

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach (77), Olli Maatta (6), Slater Koekkoek (68) and Matthew Highmore (36) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) during the third period Wednesday, in Edmonton, Alberta. Associated Press

Well, it wasn't 2 goals in 17 seconds.

But the 2 goals scored by Matthew Highmore and Jonathan Toews in just 4 minutes late in Game 3 Wednesday against the Oilers sent the biggest shock waves across Chicago since those 2 goals in Boston seven years ago.

Highmore scored on a redirect off a Slater Koekkoek blast from the point with 5:48 remaining to tie the game at 3-3, and Toews scored with just 1:16 on the clock to give the Hawks a 4-3 victory and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 is Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton.

"A one-goal lead is a tough lead to hang onto for that long," said Toews, who also scored late in the first period. "In that situation, we can always simplify our game and put pucks down in their zone where they don't want to play. Eventually things develop with our work ethic. ...

"We stuck with it. It was a great team effort. Some great contributions from all over our lineup."

The Hawks' other goal came from Olli Maatta.

The Hawks started strong and kept the Oilers on their heels during a penalty-infested first period. Edmonton was whistled for three infractions in three minutes, which led to a late two-man advantage for the Hawks. Toews cashed in with just 4.2 seconds remaining in the period when the puck bounced off his right toe and past a sprawling Mikko Koskinen.

Maatta opened the scoring when his blast from the point found its way through a maze of players and hit the back of the net at 9:14. Maatta, who also scored in Game 2, had just 2 goals in his first 70 postseason appearances.

"It was huge," Maatta said during the first intermission. "Obviously you want to get on the board first. They've done that the last two games. ... It's tough to play from behind."

Edmonton tied it at 1-1 on Draisaitl's first goal of the game just 28 seconds later.

The Oilers' parade to the penalty box continued in the second period, with Kailer Yamamoto (boarding at 1:39), Josh Archibald (interference at 6:34) and Andreas Athanasiou (holding at 11:22) all putting their team short-handed.

It hardly mattered.

The gun-shy Hawks did hit a couple of posts, but were for the most part reluctant to shoot. They had a mere 17 shots on goal through two periods, just 7 of which came on the power play.

The Oilers took a 3-2 lead on second-period goals by Draisaitl and McDavid, with McDavid's coming on the power play at 19:52.

Edmonton lost Tyler Ennis to an apparent right leg injury after he was smashed into the boards by Kirby Dach in the second period.