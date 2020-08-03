Reports: 'Field of Dreams' game canceled; White Sox will play in Iowa next season

Light stands near the "Field of Dreams" movie site are seen in June in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled the Aug. 13 game between the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Associated Press

In a season that is spiraling into a nightmare for multiple major-league teams, playing the "Field of Dreams" game has not seemed like a good idea for weeks, if not months.

The White Sox and New York Yankees originally were scheduled to play in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted play on March 12, the status of the game was in jeopardy until July 1. That's when MLB announced the St. Louis Cardinals as the Sox's new opponent in Iowa.

On Monday, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the "Field of Dreams" game has been canceled.

Rosenthal cited logistical issues of getting in and out of Iowa for the decision. The Cardinals' growing numbers of positive COVID-19 tests also were likely factors.

The Des Moines Register is reporting the White Sox will return to Dyersville in 2021 against an opponent to be named later.

The Sox were excited about playing in Iowa back in spring training, but much has changed over the past six months.

"I'm sad," said standout White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer. "It's something that would be pretty awesome to be out there. I'm from Omaha, so I know guys were talking about that, family members. People in Nebraska, in general, were excited for that game to get some more baseball into the Midwest.

"I'm sad that it's going to be gone, but if that's the safest decision, that's something that I'm completely on board with. If it's an extra risk, to me, it's not necessarily worth it. Hopefully we get to be a part of it next year."

Richard returns:

The Sox announced they had signed Clayton Richard to a minor-league contract and assigned the veteran left-handed pitcher to their Schaumburg training facility.

The 36-year-old Richard was the White Sox's fifth-round draft pick in 2005 out of Michigan.

Pitching for the Sox in 2008 and part of '09 before going to the Padres in the Jake Peavy trade, Richard was 6-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 39 games (22 starts).

Last season, he was 1-5 with a 5.96 ERA in 10 starts for the Blue Jays.

Lambert update:

The White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert on the 45-day injured list Monday.

Just over a year removed from Tommy John surgery, Lambert was placed on the IL last week with a right-forearm strain. He pitched 2 scoreless innings of relief this season.

"Right now, it's just a forearm strain," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "They believe with rest and whatever treatments they give him, he'll be able to rebound. At this point, it looked like he was going to be about six weeks. It just made sense to go ahead and allow him to go through the healing process."