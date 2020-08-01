 

Kubalik, Toews power Blackhawks past Oilers 6-4 in Game 1

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Dominik Kubalik had 2 goals and 3 assists, Jonathan Toews scored twice and added an assist, and Corey Crawford made 25 saves in net as the Blackhawks roared past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of their best-of-five play-in series in Edmonton on Saturday.

John Dietz
 
 
Updated 8/1/2020 5:00 PM

The Hawks, who fell behind 1-0 just 2 and a half minutes in, then exploded for 4 first-period goals in just over seven minutes. Kubalik assisted on 3 of them, sliding perfect passes to Toews at 7:56 and 12:57.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Oilers came to life a bit on Leon Draisaitl's goal at 4:13 of the second period, but Kubalik's rocket two minutes later restored the Hawks' 3-goal lead. Kubalik would score again with 2:25 remaining in the second period to make it 6-2.

Dylan Strome and Brandon Saad also scored for the Hawks, and Duncan Keith added 2 assists.

Mike Smith started in net for Edmonton and allowed 5 goals on 23 shots in 26 and a half minutes. The Oilers got 2 goals in the game's final four minutes, but it was too little too late.

Game 2 is Monday at 9:30 p.m.

