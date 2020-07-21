Feder: Opening Day to reveal new NBC Sports Chicago studio

Just in time for coverage of White Sox Opening Day Friday, NBC Sports Chicago will unveil its fancy new studio, Robert Feder writes.

The 4,100 square-foot space will serve as the main set for White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls pre/postgame shows as well as "SportsTalk Live" and additional programming.

Among its many bells and whistles is an LED floor equipped to break down plays for all sports.

"Our incredible new studio will allow our expert talent roster to showcase our robust multi-platform content like never before," said Kevin Cross, senior vice president/general manager of NBC Sports Chicago.

