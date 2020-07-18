Maatta returns for Blackhawks scrimmage

One day after being declared unfit to participate, Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta did practice at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

Corey Crawford, Connor Murphy and Calvin de Haan remain out. Coach Jeremy Colliton will still not give a timetable for any of the absent players and would not say why Maatta was out.

The Hawks played a 25-minute scrimmage Saturday, with Dylan Strome scoring the lone goal with just 6.3 seconds remaining.

"We're still trying to get guys used to the pace. It's a work in progress," Colliton said. "I thought the guys worked hard. Some good goaltending. Goals were tough to come by right til the end, so that's a positive. Just getting those game reps and going through game situations, it'll be easier to nail down the tactical (stuff) the better shape we get in."