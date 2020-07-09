Could Seabrook be ready in time to face Oilers?

Associated PressChicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. Recovery time from his last surgery was set at 5-6 months, which means he may be ready to go for the planned series against the Oilers Aug. 1.

We are just days away from the Blackhawks beginning their quest for a fourth Stanley Cup in the last 11 years.

Yes, the odds are long. Astronomically long, really.

But they are certainly better than when the season came to a screeching halt less than 24 hours after the Hawks defeated San Jose 6-2 at the United Center on March 11.

On Monday, the Hawks will begin training for their best-of-five play-in series against Edmonton. After the two-week camp, coach Jeremy Colliton's squad will leave for Edmonton on July 26.

The series against Connor McDavid and the Oilers will likely begin Aug. 1.

(This should all become official after a Board of Governors meeting that is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to Pierre LeBrun).

Because four months have passed, the Hawks figure to look quite a bit different from they did during that victory over the Sharks.

That could especially be the case on defense with the possible return of both Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Brent Seabrook (shoulder, hips). De Haan suffered a separated shoulder in a loss to Vegas on Dec. 10, while Seabrook was shut down in late December and underwent three surgeries over the course of five weeks.

Adding de Haan would obviously be a huge boost. The 29-year-old averaged 2.52 blocked shots and nearly 20 minutes of ice time in 29 appearances this season.

As for Seabrook, he took part in voluntary on-ice workouts at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday -- the first time he has been on the ice since the surgeries. If he's ready to go, it will be up to Colliton and his staff to decide if they want to slot him into a D corps that includes Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy, Olli Maatta and Adam Boqvist.

If they do and de Haan is ready, that would make Slater Koekkoek the seventh defenseman.

"He's the ultimate team guy," Duncan Keith said shortly after the Hawks announced Seabrook was out for the season. "Nobody wants to see the team succeed more than him.

"I know (this is) tough on him. It's frustrating that he can't be a part of it and he wants to be at his best, so I understand that. I think it's going to be good. He's going to be able to get these things taken care of and it's going to be a process for him, but he knows that and he's going to come back and he'll be feeling good and ready to compete."

Seabrook played in 32 games, scoring 1 goal and notching 3 assists while averaging a career-low ice time of 18:09. (He was at 20:12 two years ago and 21:54 three years ago).

Colliton also healthy scratched Seabrook three times, the third one coming against Colorado in Game 35. One day later, the Hawks announced Seabrook did not travel to Winnipeg and that he was undergoing medical testing.

Seabrook, a veteran of 123 postseason games, would certainly add a veteran presence and be a strong voice for a group that has nothing to lose while facing one of the league's most talented teams.

Still, Koekkoek played in the final 26 games and carved out a significant role skating next to Maatta.

"He and Maatta (do) a really good job together and helped stabilize our group," Colliton said.

Of all the things to watch over the next two weeks, this could be the biggest one.

So buckle up and stay tuned.