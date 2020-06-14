Cubs sign six undrafted free agents

The major-league draft was over in a flash last week, running just five rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A typical draft is 40 rounds, but these are anything but typical times.

"We're in a scenario that's never been presented," said Mike Shirley, the White Sox's director of amateur scouting. "We have no playbook for it."

The draft ended last Thursday, and Sunday marked the first day players that weren't picked could sign with teams for $20,000.

"We have a list of players we've been active with that we hope after the draft is over, if they're available and they want to sign, we hope they want to be White Sox," Shirley said.

The Sox were quiet Sunday, but the Cubs were active.

According to Baseball America, the Cubs agreed to terms with six players. They are all from the college ranks.

Bradlee Beesley is the most highly regarded, ranking No. 429 on Baseball America's Top 500 list.

An outfielder from Cal Poly, Beesley was a four-year starter and he also played in the Cape Cod League the last two summers.

Over his career at Cal Poly, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder hit .288/.350/.381 with 4 home runs and 82 RBI.

Scott McKeon was rated No. 438 on Baseball America's Top 500.

An infielder from Coastal Carolina, McKeon played in 16 games this season before play was halted. He hit .359/.440/.563 with 4 homers and 9 RBI.

The other four signees were pitchers.

The Cubs added three right-handers, Baily Reed from Westmont College, Ben Leeper from Oklahoma State and Graham Lawson from South Carolina.

They also signed left-hander Scott Kobos from Coastal Carolina.

In 10 games with Westmont this season, Reed pitched 9⅔ scoreless innings, allowing only 3 hits. He also had 20 strikeouts.