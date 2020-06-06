Toews: 'My message is to white people to open our eyes and our hearts'

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, here at last year's team convention, said in an Instagram post, "Let's choose to fight hate and fear with love and awareness." Associated Press

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Zack Smith all released powerful statements in the last few days condemning racism in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who is black, asked white athletes to speak out -- and that's exactly what the three Blackhawks players did.

"A lot of people may claim these riots and acts of destruction are a terrible response," Toews wrote on Instagram. "I'll be the first to admit that as a white male that was also my first reaction.

"But who am I to tell someone that their pain is not real? Especially when it is at a boiling point and impossible to hold in anymore. It's obviously coming from a place of truth. This reaction isn't coming out of thin air. I'm not condoning or approving the looting, but are we really going to sit here and say that peaceful protesting is the only answer? There has been plenty of time for that, and if it was the answer we would've given it our full attention long ago."

Toews' post includes a 2-minute 17-second video of two black men having a passionate debate on what appears to be a city street.

"Listen to these two men debate," Toews continued. "They are lost, they are in pain. They strived for a better future but as they get older they realize their efforts may be futile. They don't know the answer of how to solve this problem for the next generation of black women and men. This breaks my heart.

"I can't pretend for a second that I know what it feels like to walk in a black man's shoes.

"However, seeing the video of George Floyd's death and the violent reaction across the country moved me to tears. It has pushed me to think, how much pain are black people and other minorities really feeling? What have Native American people dealt with in both Canada and the U.S.? What is it really like to grow up in their world? Where am I ignorant about the privileges that I may have that others don't?

"Compassion to me is at least trying to FEEL and UNDERSTAND what someone else is going through. For just a moment maybe I can try to see the world through their eyes. ...

"My message isn't for black people and what they should do going forward. My message is to white people to open our eyes and our hearts. That's the only choice we have, otherwise this will continue.

"Let's choose to fight hate and fear with love and awareness. Ask not what can you do for me, but what can I do for you?

"Be the one to make the first move. In the end, love conquers all."

Kane sent out four tweets on Friday. The first said: "Racism and injustice in our country must end. As a white male in this society, I will never truly understand. But I want to help in this fight for change -- and I know I cannot do that in silence."

The Hawks superstar went on to say that he would be contributing to My Block, My Hood, My City as well as All Stars Project of Chicago.