Bears schedule released, open with Lions, play 4 night games

The NFL released its full 2020 schedule Thursday night and here's how things shake out for the Bears.

Week 1, 9/13 (12 p.m.), at Lions, FOX

Week 2, 9/20 (12 p.m.), vs. Giants, CBS

Week 3, 9/27 (12 p.m.), at Falcons, FOX

Week 4, 10/4 (12 p.m.), vs. Colts, CBS

Week 5, 10/8 (Thu.; 7:20 p.m.), vs. Buccaneers, NFLN/FOX/Amazon

Week 6, 10/18 (12 p.m.), at Panthers, FOX

Week 7, 10/26 (Mon.; 7:15 p.m.), at Rams, ESPN

Week 8, 11/1 (3:25 p.m.), vs. Saints, FOX

Week 9, 11/8 (12 p.m.), at Titans, FOX

Week 10, 11/16 (Mon.; 7:15 p.m.), vs. Vikings, ESPN

Week 11 11/19-23 BYE

Week 12, 11/29 (7:20 p.m.), at Packers, NBC

Week 13, 12/6 (12 p.m.), vs. Lions, FOX

Week 14, 12/13 (12 p.m.), vs. Texans, CBS

Week 15, 12/20 (12. p.m.), at Vikings, FOX

Week 16, 12/27 (12 p.m.), at Jaguars, FOX

Week 17, 1/3 (12 p.m.), vs. Packers, FOX

Bears tickets will go on sale at 8 p.m. Thursday. Fans will get full refunds -- payable within 30 days -- if games are canceled or played without fans.